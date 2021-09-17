Half of all eligible adults over 16 in NSW are now fully vaccinated against Covid-19

The state is now just 20 per cent away from reaching the vaccination target that will signal the end of lockdown

Just one day after the state reached the crucial 80 per cent first dose vaccination target, NSW has just smashed another key milestone of its jab drive. As of September 17, more than 50 per cent of all eligible adults over the age of 16 in NSW have received both doses of a Covid-19 vaccine.

NSW now leads the nation as the most vaccinated state in Australia (although the ACT technically has a higher percentage of its much small population double jabbed, at 53.7 per cent as of September 16). Once 70 per cent of adults are fully vaccinated in the state, lockdown measures can begin easing, but the relaxed restrictions outlined in the ‘roadmap to freedom’ will only be accessible by those who have had both doses of a vaccine.

The state intends on introducing a vaccination passport that will show a patron’s vaccination status before they can enter a business. Premier Gladys Berejiklian has stated multiple times that, while vaccination remains voluntary, people who deliberately dodge the jab will not be allowed to enjoy the same freedoms as those who have done their part to protect themselves and the community by being vaccinated.

Wondering how the NSW vaccine passport might work? We spoke to a top cybersecurity expert to find out.