Sydney
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
A nurse applies a plaster to the arm of a woman in a blue shirt after she has been vaccinated
Photograph: CDC

Half of all eligible adults over 16 in NSW are now fully vaccinated against Covid-19

The state is now just 20 per cent away from reaching the vaccination target that will signal the end of lockdown

Written by
Maxim Boon
Advertising

Just one day after the state reached the crucial 80 per cent first dose vaccination target, NSW has just smashed another key milestone of its jab drive. As of September 17, more than 50 per cent of all eligible adults over the age of 16 in NSW have received both doses of a Covid-19 vaccine. 

NSW now leads the nation as the most vaccinated state in Australia (although the ACT technically has a higher percentage of its much small population double jabbed, at 53.7 per cent as of September 16). Once 70 per cent of adults are fully vaccinated in the state, lockdown measures can begin easing, but the relaxed restrictions outlined in the ‘roadmap to freedom’ will only be accessible by those who have had both doses of a vaccine.

The state intends on introducing a vaccination passport that will show a patron’s vaccination status before they can enter a business. Premier Gladys Berejiklian has stated multiple times that, while vaccination remains voluntary, people who deliberately dodge the jab will not be allowed to enjoy the same freedoms as those who have done their part to protect themselves and the community by being vaccinated.

Wondering how the NSW vaccine passport might work? We spoke to a top cybersecurity expert to find out.

Share the story

Latest news

    Advertising

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site map
    © 2021 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.