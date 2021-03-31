Sydney
Timeout

Byron Bay
Photograph Delphine Ducaruge on Unsplash

Heading to Byron Bay for the Easter break? Here are the new restrictions you need to be aware of

The popular holiday retreat and the surrounding areas are now classed as a "hot spot"

By
Maxim Boon
Four areas in NSW’s far north, including the hugely popular holiday destination of Byron Bay, will be subject to greater health restrictions after one new locally acquired case linked to the Brisbane cluster was diagnosed in the region. In addition to Byron, Lismore, Ballina and Tweed will also now be classified as “hot spots”. 

The new restrictions include:

  • A limit of no more than 30 people at private indoor gatherings. 
  • Hospitality venues like restaurants and bars will have limited capacities based on the four-square-metre rule
  • Mask use will be mandatory in shops, taxis, public transport and on flights to and from the region.

Byron Bay and surrounding areas have been some of the most popular getaway destinations since international travel was banned, so if you’re planning on an Easter long weekend break up north, be sure you’re across the restrictions before you travel.

