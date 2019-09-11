Holy guacamole: Taco Bell is coming to New South Wales

Last week, Taco Bell, the world’s largest Mexican-inspired fast food joint, revealed that its next Australian branch would be located in Melbourne. Today, the fast-food behemoth upped the ante by announcing its intention to open not one, but two new branches in NSW.

While the opening dates and exact locations are yet to be confirmed, we do know that the two NSW outlets will be in Western Sydney and the city of Newcastle respectively. Taco Bell said that plans to launch both locations with an “epic opening party” were well underway.

Taco Bell originated in the US, with the first Australian outlet opening in Brisbane in 2017. The new Melbourne and NSW stores will serve popular Taco Bell items like the Crunchwrap Supreme and Cheesy Gordita Crunch as well as a few dishes tailored towards Australian appetites.

Unlike your average fast food joint, Taco Bell also serves alcohol (including craft beers and frozen Margaritas) as well as hosting live gigs. The Aussie joints will also have free WiFi and “customer-curated playlists” so you can listen to your favourite bangers while your meal is being prepared.

