Whether it’s a passing fad or the shape of things to come, there seems to be an almost unending supply of events, festivals, happenings and gatherings celebrating our canine companions. There has also been a spike of late in the number of Sydney restaurants and cafés that not only welcome woofers through the door, but also cater to their dietary needs.

The latest to join this trend is Honkas Bar and Eats, a Potts Point pan-Asian eatery that is now offering a range of dog meals so diners can enjoy a feed without having to leave their four-legged friend at home. But best of all, when owners dine in, their pooch eats for free.

The special canine cuisine is gluten-free and nutritionally balanced to ensure Fido’s digestion stays in check – for example, a sweet potato tart topped with blueberries and peanut butter.

It’s little surprise that the mastermind behind these free dog meals is also a dog lover. Honaks’ owner Hamilton Kings said he got the idea for his canine menu from the 'Kids Eat Free' policy certain restaurants and pubs offer. “I treat my beagle, Yank, as my child. I wanted him to have the same benefits kids around the country get," he said. "Most owners in the area think of their dogs in the same way.”

Looking for an adventure with your puppa? Head to one of these dog-friendly beaches.