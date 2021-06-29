How to get a vaccine in Sydney right now

Whether you can get Pfizer or AstraZeneca, here is how to book your vaccine in Sydney.

NSW health minister Brad Hazzard related a very telling anecdote at June 28's (completely bonkers) media conference, a detail that was somewhat overshadowed by naked hikers, terrifying deer and the 'prime creator of this earth' trying to serve a truly bizarre cease-and-desist to NSW Police commissioner Mick Fuller. The salient detail was this: 30 people attended a party in Sydney. Twenty-four of them caught Covid-19. The other six were fully vaccinated and did not.

Clearly, if we want a life without lockdowns, our population needs to get the jab. And the good news is that there are now several ways to do it.

If you are over 60

You are eligible for the AstraZeneca vaccine. Book an appointment at one of the vaccination centres around NSW or call your doctor to get your jab.

If you are aged 40-59 or you meet the eligibility requirements because of health conditions or employment

You are eligible for the Pfizer vaccine. Book an appointment at one of the vaccination centres around NSW to get your jab. Unsure if you're eligible? Check out this handy online assessment where you can enter your personal circumstances, such as your job, who you live with and any underlying medical conditions, and it will let you know if you can get the jab now. If not, you can enter your details to be informed by text or email as soon as it's your turn to get vaccinated.

If you are under 40

As of June 28, the federal government has opened vaccinations for younger Australians. You can now get the AstraZeneca vaccine if you talk to your GP about it first and your doctor determines that it is safe for you to get this vaccine. While it has been advised that people under 40 receive the Pfizer vaccine due to extremely rare instances of blood clots, the AstraZeneca vaccine is still approved as a safe option that is effective against Covid-19, including the highly contagious delta variant. Your GP will walk you through the risks so you can make a fully informed decision. Book an appointment with your GP to start the process.

