Icebergs has opened up a terrace bar looking out over Bondi Beach for summer

It's somewhat universally acknowledged as one of Sydney's most aesthetically pleasing locations, but Icebergs' good looks come with a cost: the cost of dining from Maurice Terzini's carefully curated and fittingly pricey menu, specifically. If you want those views overlooking the sun-struck Pacific Ocean and buff lifeguards without forking out quite that much, the restaurant's new pop-up terrace bar should have you sorted for the summer months.

In partnership with Ketel One, the outdoor space will be transformed into a set-up selling all kinds of mixed drinks made with the brand's Botanical range – it's like Ketel One's vodka, but with a lower ABV and in fruity varietals – and paired with inventive snacks from downstairs.

The No. 930 cocktail, made with Ketel One, passionfruit, Aperol, basil and Prosecco should start you off smoothly, while the No. 152, with peppermint, lime, coconut milk and soda is a zesty take on a Piña Colada. Cocktails are $18, but if spirits aren't your jam, there are a few wines and beers to choose from as well. As for nibbles? Keep in the waterside theme with an order of South Australian razorfish crudo, blackcurrant, saltbush and lovage pane fritti; try the local shrimp with lemon and aioli or get a plate of koshihikari risotto with scarlet prawn and XO sauce.

The terrace bar first launched in Bondi last summer, and since then, the native flora planted in the lush, ocean-hemmed space has flourished.

Visit the Icebergs x Ketel One Botanical terrace bar between noon–8pm on Fridays to Sundays all summer long.

Looking for a drink with a view? Check out the best rooftop bars in Sydney.