If you had a birthday recently, Krispy Kreme want to give you 12 free doughnuts today

If you were born between March 13 and July 13, you can claim this belated pressie

We’ve all given up a lot during iso, including a fair few birthdays that had to forgo the usual festivities due to physical distancing orders. Well, the doughnut giants at Krispy Kreme want to offer a little consolation prize to anyone who had to miss out on a b-day knees up due to old mate 'Rona.

If your birthday lands on any day between March 13 and July 13, you can claim a dozen original glazed doughnuts for free at any Krispy Kreme store in NSW today. That’s 12 sweet rings of deep-fried carbs, just for being born.

In total, Krispy Kreme will be giving away 350,000 free doughnuts, however, this birthday bonanza is for one day only, so if you want to claim your belated pressie, you’ll need to act fast.

