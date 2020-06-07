In pictures: Thousands take to the streets for Australia’s Black Lives Matter protests
Social media has been flooded with powerful images of demonstrations across Australia
The death of George Floyd at the hands of four police officers in Minneapolis on May 25 has shone a damning light on the issue of systemic violence against racial minorities and has since sparked protests not just in the US but around the world. In Australia, this outpouring of outrage over a history of police violence against people of colour has resonated with particular fury, provoking demonstrations in capital cities and towns across the country. On Saturday, June 6, tens of thousands of people marched in Sydney and Melbourne to protest Indigenous deaths in custody, as well as in solidarity with the George Floyd movement.
Sydney
A last-minute attempt by NSW Police to block the protest, due to the current public health orders, led to a tense 24-hours in which a Supreme Court injunction against the planned rally was first granted and then overturned with just minutes to spare. However, it was evident by the already huge turn out that the favourable appeal ruling had been a mere formality.
#blacklivesmatter #blacklivesmatter✊🏽✊🏾✊🏿 Sydney and the rest of Australia showed up today 👏 in massive numbers despite the courts trying to silence us the Sydney march was considered illegal then the court of appeal changed their minds at the last minute ❤️ the world stands with America. #justiceforgeorge #justiceforaboriginalaustralians #blacklivesmatter#blacklivesmattersydney #nojusticenopeace✊🏾#sydneyaustralia #powertothepeople #historyinthemaking #nojusticenopeacenoracistpolice @sbs_australia @sbsnews_au @10newsfirstsyd #africanamerican
A crowd estimated to be between 15,000 to 20,000 people assembled at Sydney Town Hall before marching to Belmore Park in Haymarket. The majority of protestors wore masks and additional PPE and hand sanitiser was also distributed throughout the gathering.
Yesterday over 10,000 people in Sydney defied a court order ruling the #blacklivesmatter protest to be ILLEGAL▪️None of us knew what we would be walking into - would we be fined, arrested, pepper sprayed, tear gassed? What we DID know was that no matter what we were walking into, our purpose was far more important than any repercussion. Black and indigenous people have suffered for TOO LONG◾️In a last minute turn of events, as the protest commenced, the decision that ordered the protest illegal was overturned in the NSW court of appeal, and we the people had legal protection to fight and stand for what’s right. To stand in solidarity with indigenous Australians, black and indigenous lives all around the world. To protest for their right to live equally, peacefully and for justice to be served. ✊🏻✊🏼✊🏽✊🏾✊🏿Black lives matter LOCALLY and GLOBALLY🖤 - Stop police brutality - Stop racial profiling - Stop the killings of Indigenous Australians in custody TODAY. #blacklivesmattersydney #equality #protest #endracism #blm #icantbreathe
This. . . #blacklivesmatteraustralia #blacklivesmattersydney #icantbreathe
At the protest's heart, amongst many BIPOC protesters and rally organisers, was Leetona Dungay (pictured below). Her son, David Dungay Jr, died in Sydney’s Long Bay jail after police officers stormed his cell and fatally restrained him when he refused to stop eating a packet of biscuits. David Dungay's is one of 434 deaths in custody that protestors are demanding be properly investigated. Currently, there have been no criminal convictions in Australia as a result of the death of a First Nations person in custody.
Black Lives Matter Australia told Time Out that Saturday’s protests aimed "to reach into the depths of our people's hearts as a nation. We want Australians to shine a light within themselves and unlearn the prejudices within that have caused endless pain and injustice in the lives of Indigenous Australians."
Melbourne
Many thousands of demonstrators also took to the streets in the Victorian capital, amassing in front of State Parliament on Spring Street to demand an end to Aboriginal deaths in custody. As with the protest in Sydney, it began with a traditional smoking ceremony conducted by the local First Nations community.
The protest yesterday was amazing! To see so many people of different cultures came together to stand against this pain conflicting our society was incredible. Without violence the state of Melbourne has taken its stand against racism, against Black Death in custody. Start the change! Stop the violence! Bring the justice! #blacklivesmatter #blacklivesmatteraustralia #blacklivesmattermelbourne
Elders from the Aboriginal community spoke passionately about how the death of George Floyd had exposed the issue of systemic racism around the world.
Yesterday I was proud to attend Melbourne's Black Lives Matter protest. We gathered in solidarity with the BLM movement not only for George Floyd and America but to bring attention to the injustice the Indigenous Australians have suffered for far too long. Australia has been built on the oppression of our Indigenous peoples. There have been over 400 Aboriginal deaths in custody since 1991 with Zero convictions. It is long overdue that we demand change. I attended first and foremost as a protester, however I do want to speak up on the small platform that I have. Yesterday's protest saw Melbournians gathering peacefully, I personally saw many volunteers providing sanitiser and face masks, as well as protesters encouraging one another to practice safe hygiene. My heart was full hearing Indigenous speakers and being able to walk alongside in solidarity with my BIPOC brothers & sisters. The love and passion in the air was palpable. The experience was extraordinarily powerful, it's hard for me to articulate appropriately. #blacklivesmatter #blacklivesmattermelbourne #melbourneprotest
As the march headed south, thousands converged on Flinders Street Station before peacefully dispersing. Similar marches also took place in Brisbane, where 10,000 people attended, and in Adelaide, where 5,000 protesters demonstrated.
