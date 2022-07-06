Sydney
Timeout

The tracks at daytime at Macquarie Fields Train Station.
Photograph: Creative Commons

Industrial action and a line destroyed by a landslide has thrown Sydney trains into chaos

Rail users are being urged to avoid travel where possible

Maxim Boon
Written by
Maxim Boon
Sydney commuters were hit by a double whammy of travel tribulations on July 6, as the NSW government’s bid to block planned industrial action failed, and a landslide caused by the ongoing torrential rain natural disaster swept away part of one of the network’s most used lines.

The Fair Work Commission rejected a bid by the NSW government to block a planned reduction in services by the Rail, Tram and Bus Union (RTBU), connected to the dispute over the safety of the new intercity train fleet that saw similar actions across NSW during the week beginning June 27. All foreign-built trains on the NSW network will be suspended on July 6 and almost potentially July 8, reducing services by as much as 75 per cent.

In an unfortunate fluke of timing, a major incident is impacting services on the Blue Mountains and Blackheath line. A landslide caused by the days of torrential rain that have caused devastating floods across Greater Sydney has destroyed part of the track, leading to cancellations of services between Katoomba and Mount Victoria.

Given the ongoing forecasts for rain and the extent of the damage, it could be weeks or even months before rail services to the Blue Mountains can be reinstated, according to a statement from Transport for NSW. “The landslip is up to 40 metres long, 20 metres wide and 60 metres deep,” the state government’s transport agency said. “This will take weeks, at least, to repair.”

Explained: This is why the rail union is staging industrial action right now.

