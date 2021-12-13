Sydney
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
A Qantas A380 plane in flight
Photograph: Troy Mortier/Unsplash

International borders will reopen to visa holders as planned on Wednesday December 15

Arrivals will need to record a negative PCR test result ahead of their flight and will need to be inoculated with a recognised vaccine

Maxim Boon
Written by
Maxim Boon
Advertising

December 1 was the originally planned date of the most significant change to Australia’s international border restrictions since March 2020. However, this plan was "paused" for two weeks on November 29, in response to the unclear threat of the newly emerged Omicron variant. There still remains much mystery about the level of protection vaccines provide against Omicron and how severe symptoms from this new variant can become, but despite these unknowns, the PM Scott Morrison has confirmed that Australia’s international borders will reopen to visa holders from Wednesday, December 15, as planned. 

The majority of tourists will still be refused entry into Australia, except for those from Korea, Singapore and Japan, thanks to travel bubble arrangements with those nations. However, student visa holders, working holiday visa holders, skilled migrants, refugee applicants and provisional family visa holders will be allowed to enter the country and provided they have been inoculated with a vaccine recognised by the TGA, entrants will not be required to quarantine upon arrival.

However, all arrivals to Australia will require a negative PCR test and must also complete Australian traveller declaration forms detailing their vaccination status and confirming requirements to comply with state and territory public health requirements.

Stay up to date with the latest news on Australia's reopening roadmap. Bookmark the Time Out Sydney news hub.

Share the story

Latest news

    Advertising

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site map
    © 2021 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.