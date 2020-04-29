Iso-baking? Buy a sourdough starter from this Sydney Opera House chef for charity

Have you become one of those people who has turned to mindful, old-timey hobbies with all the extra time you’ve found yourself with? Have you become that person who started baking your own deceptively complicated loaves of sourdough bread, sharing photos of misshapen rounds of rustic looking bread across your social media and bragging about it? No? Well, do you want to be that person?

You can now buy a baking kit with a sourdough starter lovingly fermented by the Sydney Opera House’s executive head chef, Kasper Christensen (former private chef to the Danish royal family). But even better than the prospect of biting into your own fresh homemade loaf, or the Instagram credentials, is that every purchase is raising money to help save a young life.

Kasper and his wife Anna started Bread for Life to raise life-saving funds for Filip, their friend’s two-year-old son who has been diagnosed with brain and spinal cord cancer. Since its inception two weeks ago, Bread for Life has raised over $7000 in Australia and sold over 300 sourdough starter kits. They’ve even posted kits internationally, as far as the USA, UK, Greece, Singapore, Egypt, Holland and Poland. But more money is urgently needed for Filip’s treatment.

For a minimum donation of $15, you’ll receive a fresh or dry sourdough starter, a recipe, and a video tutorial about how to keep your new “bread pet” alive and how to bake it. Kits can be picked up from Kasper and Anna’s home in Frenchs Forest, or posted anywhere in Australia or worldwide.

Head to the website to make a donation that will propel your sourdough dreams, or for more information about the initiative.

