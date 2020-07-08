Japanese-inspired bar Goros is opening up again and slinging $1 dumplings all week

Known for its hot in demand karaoke rooms as much as its culinary offering, fans of Surry Hills bar Goros will be glad to hear that it's finally throwing open its doors again next Tuesday, July 14 – and boy, will it be worth the wait.

Not only will favourites like hefty burgers, Japanese-inspired highball cocktails and sake banger bombs be back on the menu, but all dumplings will be $1 all week. Choose from pork and chive,chicken and veggie, chicken and cabbage or mixed vegetables. Ready to feel the heat? Play roulette with your tastebuds and ask for the chef to inject a random dumpling with Goros' specialty chilli yuzu sauce. Settling in for the evening? Wash a steamer full of the bad boys down with a round of boozy 'Ice T' bubble tea with sour blackberry and tangy yuzu ($18).

Whatever you're drinking, make sure those vocal chords are well-lubricated, because the karaoke rooms are back on July 14 too, and they're still totally free. We've got months of off-key singing and microphone hogging to catch up on.

Book online for your spot now.

Time Out’s Love Local campaign is supporting local food, drink and culture businesses in Sydney. Find out how you can help save the places that make our city great.

