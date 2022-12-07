We get it, Christmas can be exhausting. There are parties to attend, mounds of food to consume and let’s not even start on the amount of mingling that’s required with weird members of the extended family – it’s a lot. Thankfully, Jetstar has the cure for this festive season fatigue: super cheap flights to dream holiday destinations like Bali, Hawaii, the Gold Coast, Thailand, the Whitsundays and more.

Jetstar’s post-Chrissy recovery sale kicks off at 12am on Thursday, December 8 and will run until 11.59pm on Monday, December 12 unless sold out prior. But if you’re a member of Club Jetstar, you’ll be able to snap up these epic deals before the rest of us chumps, with exclusive early access happening right now until midnight.

To give you a taste of this flight bonanza, some of the fares on offer include Sydney to Honolulu from $229, Sydney to Uluru from $109, Sydney to Ho Chi Min City from $195, Sydney to Darwin from $149, and Sydney to Phuket from $219.

Travel dates vary per route, with most flights departing between early May and mid-September next year. Fares are one-way, and don’t include checked luggage.

Let’s be honest, we reckon these bargain flights are going to go quickly, so fire up the group chat asap and start recruiting your mates for a holiday you won’t soon forget. We’re already mentally planning the cute vacay ‘fits. To get your hands on a cheap deal, head to the Jetstar website.