JUST IN: You can fly to Uluru for $19 right now

This is not a drill. We repeat, this is not a drill

Was visiting the magical Red Centre on your 2023 travel bucket list? If that’s a yes, you’re in luck – Jetstar has just dropped a bunch of dirt cheap flights direct from Sydney to Uluru for just 19 dollarydoos.

The sale is currently running via Webjet until midnight on January 20, unless sold out prior. And let’s be honest, these tickets are going to be snapped up super quick, so don’t wait for that annual leave to be approved – book now, and tell your boss later!

This red-hot deal applies to flights from Sydney to Alice Springs and Uluru between January 16, 2023 and April 5, 2023. Other bangin’ fares include Melbourne (Tullamarine) to Uluru for $30, Hobart to Uluru from $108 and Adelaide to Alice Springs from $115.

Go on, what are you waiting for? If you’re ready to answer the call of the Red Centre and explore its spiritual surrounds, head to Webjet right now.