Sydney
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Two people looking at Uluru at sunset.
Photograph: Renay Hung

JUST IN: You can fly to Uluru for $19 right now

This is not a drill. We repeat, this is not a drill

Written by
Leah Glynn
Advertising

Was visiting the magical Red Centre on your 2023 travel bucket list? If that’s a yes, you’re in luck – Jetstar has just dropped a bunch of dirt cheap flights direct from Sydney to Uluru for just 19 dollarydoos. 

The sale is currently running via Webjet until midnight on January 20, unless sold out prior. And let’s be honest, these tickets are going to be snapped up super quick, so don’t wait for that annual leave to be approved – book now, and tell your boss later!

This red-hot deal applies to flights from Sydney to Alice Springs and Uluru between January 16, 2023 and April 5, 2023. Other bangin’ fares include Melbourne (Tullamarine) to Uluru for $30, Hobart to Uluru from $108 and Adelaide to Alice Springs from $115.

Go on, what are you waiting for? If you’re ready to answer the call of the Red Centre and explore its spiritual surrounds, head to Webjet right now.

Why not keep heading up the Top End way, all the way up to Darwin

Share the story

Latest news

    Advertising

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site map
    © 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.

    The best things in life are free.

    Get our free newsletter – it’s great.

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!