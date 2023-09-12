Just like clockwork, daylight savings is returning in NSW – here's what you need to know

If working out when and what to do with the clocks hurts your brain a little bit, here’s a quick refresher

Spring has sprung, the weather is warming up, the days are getting longer – and daylight savings is on the horizon for NSW and other states of Australia. Here's a handy guide that answers all your daylight savings NSW questions...

When does daylight savings start in NSW?

On Sunday, October 1, clocks jump forward an hour – that means instead of going from 1.59am to 2am like usual, it'll suddenly be 3am. The great news for NSW: we'll be enjoying a public holiday the next day (the Labour Day October Long Weekend) – so as long as you get that holiday, you can luxuriate in your day off and get used to the new time zone.

Do we lose an hour or gain an hour when daylight savings starts in NSW?

If you also still can’t quite wrap your head around which direction time moves, then join the club. When daylight savings kicks in, our clocks will jump forward, meaning we will lose an hour. However, what we lose in time we will make up for in light at the end of the day – more hours to meet up with friends, try that new restaurant or host a twilight BBQ.

Do I turn the clock back or forward for daylight savings in NSW?

Look, if you have a smartphone or laptop connected to the internet, you can check it to work this one out. But, to help you get your head around it, you have to move your analogue clocks and watches forward by one hour when you wake up on Sunday, October 1.

What date do I change my clock on for daylight savings NSW?

When you wake up on the morning of Sunday, October 1, it'll be an hour later than usual. You'll have lost an hour and clocks need to be moved forward by one hour. Got it?

Which states have daylight savings?

Along with NSW, the other states and territories that observe daylight savings include ACT, Victoria, Tasmania, South Australia and Norfolk Island. Think of it this way, the majority of the south. Queensland, Western Australia and the Northern Territory do not change their clocks throughout the year so be sure to check timings if you’re travelling interstate over the next few months.

When does daylight savings end in NSW?

Come April 7, 2024, clocks will shift back an hour and you’ll gain back that hour you lost. With winter nipping at your heels you’ll need to dust off your jumpers and bring out the electric heater. Until then, there’s plenty of fun in the sun to be had.