Kendrick Lamar announces Australian tour in July

He’s headlining the sold-out Splendour in the Grass festival in Byron Bay this winter, so fans would’ve put money on the twelve-time Grammy Award winning artist making the most of his trip down under with further shows. Luckily, they were on the money. Today, Kendrick Lamar has announced an Australian tour in support of his fourth album DAMN. – yep the one that won him the 2018 Pulitzer Prize for music (the first awarded to a popular music artist).

Kendrick Lamar announced a series of arena shows in July, starting with Perth and ending at Sydney’s Qudos Bank Arena on Tuesday July 24.

If Lamar’s recent DAMN. tour across the UK and Europe is anything to go by, he’s likely to perform tracks like ‘Loyalty’ (feat. Rihanna), ‘Love’ (feat. Zacari) and ‘Humble’ – which took out the number one spot on Triple j’s Hottest 100, plus ‘King Kunta’ and ‘Alright’.

Tickets go on sale for all shows from noon on Monday April 30 via Livenation.