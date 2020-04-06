Learn how to draw with Ben Quilty in his home studio

As part of the Art Gallery of New South Wales' new #togetherinart series, the long-running Sydney institution is launching a fresh, new series of at-home creative livestreams to bring out the artist in all of us.



First off the bat? Renowned Australian painter Ben Quilty, who's in isolation in his home studio with his charming 11-year-old daughter, Livvy. Known for his politically provocative work which features distinctive, visible brush marks, Quilty's paintings of landscapes and expressive portraits have been exhibited all around the world. Now, in his Southern Highlands studio, he and Livvy take you through the basics of drawing a face. Just a face. Hint: it's all in the mathematics. It's the first video in AGNSW's ongoing series of art lessons you can take with minimal materials, and minimal prior experience in art-making. Check it out below.

