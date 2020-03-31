Leaving your home in NSW? It can only be for one of these 16 official reasons

NSW health minister Brad Hazzard announced on March 30 that anyone found to be outside of their home without a valid reason could be subject to an on-the-spot fine of up to $11,000. However, confusion has surrounded the four original definitions offered by the federal government of what constitutes a "reasonable" reason for going outside.

To ensure that residents are absolutely clear about what they can and cannot do, the original four criteria announced on Sunday have now been split into 16 precise definitions. If you're planning on leaving your house, ensure it's for one of the following reasons: