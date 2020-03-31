Leaving your home in NSW? It can only be for one of these 16 official reasons

NSW health minister Brad Hazzard announced on March 30 that anyone found to be outside of their home without a valid reason could be subject to an on-the-spot fine of up to $11,000. However, confusion has surrounded the four original definitions offered by the federal government of what constitutes a "reasonable" reason for going outside.
To ensure that residents are absolutely clear about what they can and cannot do, the original four criteria announced on Sunday have now been split into 16 precise definitions. If you're planning on leaving your house, ensure it's for one of the following reasons:
- Obtaining food or other goods or services for the personal needs of the household or other household purposes (including for pets) and for vulnerable persons.
- Travelling for the purposes of work if the person cannot work from the person’s place of residence.
- Travelling for the purposes of attending childcare (including picking up or dropping another person at childcare).
- Travelling for the purposes of facilitating attendance at a school or other educational institution if the person attending the school or institution cannot learn from the person’s place of residence.
- Exercising (while observing physical distancing rules and the maximum two-person gathering rule).
- Obtaining medical care or supplies or health supplies or fulfilling carer’s responsibilities.
- Attending a wedding or a funeral, providing gathering limits are observed.
- Moving to a new place of residence (including a business moving to new premises) or between different places of residence of the person or inspecting a potential new place of residence.
- Providing care or assistance (including personal care) to a vulnerable person or providing emergency assistance.
- Donating blood.
- Undertaking any legal obligations.
- Accessing public services (whether provided by government, a private provider or a non-government organisation), including social services and employment services, domestic violence services, mental health services, and services provided to victims (including as victims of crime).
- For children who do not live in the same household as their parents or siblings or one of their parents or siblings, continuing existing arrangements for access to, and contact between, parents and children or siblings.
- For a person who is a priest, minister of religion or member of a religious order— going to the person’s place of worship or providing pastoral care to another person.
- Avoiding injury or illness or to escape a risk of harm (such as the event of a fire or similar immediate threat to life).
- For emergencies or compassionate reasons.