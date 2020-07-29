Live in Potts Point or surrounding suburbs? NSW Health has an urgent message for you

The state’s health authority has issued an urgent public health warning to the more than 10,000 people living in the central Sydney suburb of Potts Point as yet more cases are linked to a growing cluster in the area. Residents should seek immediate testing if they experience any symptoms, and anyone who has visited the suburb within the past two weeks should also be vigilant for signs of infection, authorities have urged.

There has also been an extension of the self-isolation orders for anyone who has recently dined at the Apollo restaurant in Potts Point. There had previously been an appeal for anyone who had dined at the popular Greek diner between July 23 and 25 to isolate for 14 days and seek immediate testing. This has now been expanded to also include anyone who dined at the restaurant on Wednesday, July 22.

People living in Rushcutters Bay, where a newly diagnosed case has been linked to the Cruising Yacht Club of Australia (CYCA), and Kings Cross, where a case has been linked to the Fitness First gym, have also been urged to remain on alert and seek testing at the onset of even minor symptoms.

Approximately 17,500 Sydneysiders live in the affected suburbs in the heart of the city, so two new ‘pop-up’ testing clinics have been temporarily opened to meet an anticipated increase in testing, from noon on July 29 in Rushcutters Bay Park and from 9am on July 29 at 349 Crown Street in Surry Hills.

A list of all testing clinics in Sydney can be found on the NSW Health website.

As the city continues to wrestle with the issue of community transmission, it is more important than ever to follow health guidelines. Here's our easy to follow guide on how to go out safely in Sydney.

Share the story