Logging ordered to cease in 106 NSW areas to protect koala populations

The NSW government has paused logging in parts of the NSW mid-north coast and forges on with plans to establish the Great Koala National Park

One of the biggest threats to koalas is logging. In NSW alone, approximately 6.4 million cubic metres of total log production takes place each year, which compromises the habitat of our furry tree-dwelling natives. In a huge win, 106 areas in the NSW mid-north coast have just been ordered to suspended logging activity after environment minister Penny Sharpe handed down orders. The areas known as 'koala hubs' have been listed as prime locations in need of protection since 2017.

This news has been a welcome development for those in the community who have been piling pressure on the government to take action against protecting koalas in the area for many years.

Photograph: Supplied/Wild Life Sydney Zoo

This is one step towards the NSW Government's plan to establish the Great Koala National Park on the mid-north coast. “The creation of the Great Koala National Park is essential to saving koalas from extinction in NSW,” said Penny Sharpe. “The Government is taking serious steps towards its creation and will work closely with the community, Aboriginal organisations and industry as the areas for inclusion in the park are assessed.”

After a catastrophic bushfire season back in 2019/20, which had grave impacts on our koala population, this park is a step in the right direction towards ensuring they remain a protected species.

Minister for agriculture and regional NSW, Tara Moriarty, adds that all relevant parties are being consulted over the best way forward. “The Great Koala National Park is a high priority and we are working hard across government to establish this significant undertaking,” she said. “The government commits to working closely with the industry to develop a blueprint for the future timber sector that accommodates both the park and the production of timber products.”

Despite the halt on logging, there is still more to be done according to Grahame Douglas, president of the National Parks Association of NSW.

“There are other areas that are still in need of protection, such as Oakes State Forest, where logging should also be suspended,” he told The Guardian.

