Lucio’s, the beloved Paddington Italian institution, is definitely one of the city’s most cherished spots for a special night out, brought to life by old-school hospitality and an enviable Australian art collection. The restaurant is still open for business with severely reduced capacity, but it is now offering the entire menu for pick-up with a whopping 25 per cent discount.

Make no mistake, we’re still very much talking the pointy end of the scale here, but this is some of Sydney’s best Italian food, and social distancing or self-isolation doesn’t have to mean destitution. Set the table properly, put on some Louis Armstrong and treat yourself to a whole burrata stuffed with basil oil, before moving on to a classic veal scallopine, balsamic roasted half duck or the signature tagliolini alla granseola – the squiggly silverbeet noodles flecked with blue swimmer crab in a light tomato sauce that has graced the menu since 1983.

Orders can be placed by phone or email from noon up until 8pm, with pick-up beginning at 5.30pm each evening. The menu can be viewed here. The restaurant is in the process of determining the logistics for a possible home delivery service in the Paddington/Woollahra area, operated by casual staff, which could take flight by the weekend. Stay tuned.

Lucio’s, 47 Windsor St, Paddington 2021. 02 9380 5996. lucios.com.au Tue-Sat noon-2.45pm & 6-10.15pm.

