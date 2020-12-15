Luxe, pop-up glamping site Bedouin on the Beaches is coming to Sydney this summer

New Year's Eve won't be quite the same this year, especially if you're used to camping out for your favourite bands at one of the country's many multi-day festivals. We can't give you an opportunity to emerge into 2021 full of music, covered in mud and with no real sense of time or place, but there is a pop-up camping set-up in Sydney's Northern Beaches this summer that'll let you relive the camping – or glamping, should we say – aspect of that experience.

Bedouin at the Beaches will set up in the grounds of St Patrick's Seminary in Manly's North Head – otherwise known as the site at which Baz Luhrmann’s Great Gatsby was filmed. Overlooking the waterfront of the Northern Beaches, it's only there between December 26 and January 31 – so you'll have to book in quickly. A set of roomy bell tents will take over the grounds, each kitted out with a queen bed, a Persian rug, In Bed linen, and outdoor table and chairs, and a host of little luxuries – as well as breakfast included at the Boathouse Shelly Beach. Each tent starts from $290 and sleeps two.



Book in online.

Want more? Here are the 101 things to do this summer in Sydney.