Make face shields with a free kit from this Marrickville store to support local hospitals

Were you the arts and crafts type in primary school? Was scrapbooking always your preferred creative outlet? If so, your skills might come in handy for this new community initiative launched by funky Marrickville outfit Reverse Garbage, who are using their up-cycling expertise to help make medical equipment in the fight against coronavirus in Sydney.

Originally established by a collective of teachers to repurpose industrial materials from ending up in landfill, Reverse Garbage is usually our go-to spot for kooky, unusual knick-knacks and reclaimed art supplies. But now, as local hospitals are running out of personal protective equipment (PPE) like face shields, Reverse Garbage is partnering with local businesses Husky Tape and The Foam Booth, who are donating the resources needed to make sturdy, plastic equipment for use by local medical staff.

Reverse Garbage will be handing out kits with enough materials to make 20 face shields, which you can drop off right back where you found them – the staff will ensure they are sent to hospitals in need. And don't worry, the kits come with all the instructions needed to guide you along the way. The only thing you'll need to supply is a trusty pair of scissors and your spare time.

As this is an ongoing crisis, Reverse Garbage will continue to supply these kits. Just try not to show up at 9am on the dot – we all still need to follow the rules of physical distancing even when undertaking charitable tasks. Reverse Garbage has asked that you instead call ahead on 02 9569 3132 to check that they still have kits available.

