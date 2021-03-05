Marvel Studios is moving to Sydney for five years

It's official: superhero hit-maker Marvel Studios is packing up its SFX systems and green screens and relocating its headquarters from the US to Australia, for the next five years.

According to the Daily Telegraph, an 'insider' confirmed the move from Atlanta to Australia, saying: "There is nowhere in the world where films can be shot in the way they can be here in Australia.

"Sydney is the perfect place for the Marvel blockbusters because most are essentially shot in front of a green screen. The whole studio is essentially transporting itself from the US." Sounds a little back-handed to us, but sure!

Flicks like Chang-Chi & the Legend of the Ten Rings (yet to be released) and Thor: Ragnarok are solid case studies of action-oriented movies principally shot in Australia already – and Marvel is hoping to get a whole bunch more blockbusters Down Under. Currently, filming for Thor: Love and Thunder starring Chris Hemsworth is underway, with New Zealand director Taika Waititi at its helm.

If that means more jobs for the local film industry – and more superhero actors – running around Sydney and its surrounds, then we're sold.

