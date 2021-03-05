SydneyChange city
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Sunny Sydney Harbour
Photograph: Creative Commons

Marvel Studios is moving to Sydney for five years

It's a huge coup for the city's screen industry

By
Divya Venkataraman
Advertising

It's official: superhero hit-maker Marvel Studios is packing up its SFX systems and green screens and relocating its headquarters from the US to Australia, for the next five years. 

According to the Daily Telegraph, an 'insider' confirmed the move from Atlanta to Australia, saying: "There is nowhere in the world where films can be shot in the way they can be here in Australia.

"Sydney is the perfect place for the Marvel blockbusters because most are essentially shot in front of a green screen. The whole studio is essentially transporting itself from the US." Sounds a little back-handed to us, but sure!

Flicks like Chang-Chi & the Legend of the Ten Rings (yet to be released) and Thor: Ragnarok are solid case studies of action-oriented movies principally shot in Australia already – and Marvel is hoping to get a whole bunch more blockbusters Down Under. Currently, filming for Thor: Love and Thunder starring Chris Hemsworth is underway, with New Zealand director Taika Waititi at its helm. 

If that means more jobs for the local film industry – and more superhero actors – running around Sydney and its surrounds, then we're sold. 

Until then, get closer to the live action: here are the best seats in Sydney's theatres

Share the story

Latest news

    Advertising

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site map
    © 2021 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.