Sydney
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Shopping in a mask
Photograph: Anna Shvets/Pexels

Masks now compulsory in shops and supermarkets across seven inner-Sydney LGAs

The areas affected cover much of Central Sydney and the Eastern Suburbs

By
Maxim Boon
Advertising

On Sunday June 20, NSW premier Gladys Berejiklian announced an expansion of the mask mandates introduced on June 18 in response to the Eastern Suburbs outbreak. There are now nine confirmed cases in this latest Sydney cluster.  

From 4pm on Sunday, June 20, masks will be mandatory in public indoor settings including shops, supermarkets and hospitality venues unless eating or drinking, across seven local government areas in inner Sydney: Randwick, Bayside, Botany Bay, Inner West, City of Sydney, Waverley and Woollahra. Masks on public transport, which is already compulsory across Greater Sydney, will now also be required in Wollongong and Shellharbour.

The NSW government are calling for all Sydneysiders to remain on high alert for symptoms and to come forward for testing if they show any signs of ill-health. The state’s chief medical officer Kerry Chant said that the number of people getting tested was still too low, after only 25,000 people were screened on Saturday, June 19. “I would like to see those numbers exceed 30,000 to 40,000 tests,” Chant said. “The quicker we can diagnose cases, the quicker we can get ahead of the transmission of this virus.”

Stay up to date with the latest city news by bookmarking the Time Out Sydney news hub.

Share the story

Latest news

    Advertising

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site map
    © 2021 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.