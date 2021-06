The Eastern Suburbs cluster has now grown to four confirmed cases.

NSW premier Gladys Berejiklian has reinstated mandatory mask use on public transport across Greater Sydney in response to a new cluster in Eastern Suburbs. The mask mandate will be in place for five days.

Four new cases of community transmission have now been confirmed, including one case at Westfield Bondi resulting from “very fleeting contact”. The source of the infections is believed to be a limousine driver who was diagnosed on June 17.

