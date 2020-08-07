Messina is officially making its own version of a Viennetta tub

When chaos reigns supreme, it's tempting to turn back to the things that brought you unblemished joy in simpler times. For us, that's the childhood party classic, the Viennetta.

The master gelato-makers at Messina seem to have the same idea, with the launch of their new hand-filled one-litre tubs of 'Messinetta'. The new Messinetta tubs are made of fior di latte gelato packed with chocolate chips and lashings of chocolate fudge. Those luscious, ombre-toned ripples are created using generous pipings of vanilla chantilly cream which is then dusted with a chocolate velvet spray.

A few scoops into a Messinetta and you might find yourself drifting off through the memories of those halcyon days spent eating one of these bad boys before being picked up from a summer pool-party. Bliss.

You can order yours online from Monday, August 10 for pick-up between Friday, August 14 and Sunday, August 16 at any Messina store for $30.





