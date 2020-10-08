“Memorrrrrrrry… all alone in the moonliiiiiiiiight…”

Remember when we couldn’t go to cinemas? That really suuuuucked, as baaaaad as the live-action Cats movie. We’re blessed that our big screens are lighting up once more, with awesome events like the Italian Film Festival and a David Lynch retrospective in full swing.

After months of being cooped up inside, however, we’re also super-pumped for the return of movies outdoors, as steamy hot summer nights set into the city’s sun-baked streets. Moonlight Cinema is back, baby, with or without Cats.

We won’t know for sure until the program is unveiled in November, but a secret squirrel did drop of three of the movies coming soon. The smooth moves of Dirty Dancing will sashay into Centennial Park sometime after the projectors light up in November on an as-yet unannounced date. Homegrown hero Hugh Jackman will also strap on his tippity tappity shoes for a rousing rendition of The Greatest Showman, and, of course, with Christmas rapidly approaching, the love/hate opinion columns will be unleashed once more when the other beloved Hugh, Mr Grant, shows up in Love, Actually.

It’s been a remarkable 25 years since the Australia’s biggest, most-beloved outdoor cinema sensation brought the movie magic to the lush surrounds of our gorgeous park after dark. There will be an increased focus on social distancing this year, and, as ever, Moonlight Cinema is a BYO event, so pack a picnic and some bubbles on ice. If you’re famously unprepared, have no fear, there will be a phalanx of food trucks on offer and a licensed bar for libations too.

And if you’re the extra AF-type, you can bling it up with Moonlight’s Gold Grass option, offering the best views plus waiter service direct to your plush bean bag pew. Espresso Martinis and ice cream will, of course, be on hand to cool your jets.

