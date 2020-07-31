More venues across Central Sydney have been linked to the city's growing outbreak

If you've been to one of them, you may need to self-isolate

As NSW walks on the precipice of a second wave, more Sydney venues have been identified as having been visited by those who have since been diagnosed with the virus. NSW Health issued a warning late on Thursday, July 30, which urged people who had visited specific venues within a certain timeframe in the Inner West, Surry Hills and Cabramatta to self-isolate, and others to monitor for symptoms closely.

Those who attended Tan Viet in Cabramatta on July 23 from midday to 2pm and Harpoon Harry and Hotel Harry in Surry Hills on July 26 from 2.15pm to 11pm, in the indoor dining areas should isolate immediately for a 14-day period, even if tests results come back negative.

Matinee Coffee in Marrickville is also one of the venues, with those who were there on July 26 between 8am to 9am and on July 27 between 7am to 7.45am being asked to monitor for symptoms and immediately self-isolate and seek testing if they develop symptoms, however mild.

A confirmed case of Covid-19 also attended the Fitness First in St Leonards on Monday July 27 between 9am to 10.30am, and anyone who was at the gym at this time has been asked to self-isolate, get tested and stay isolated for a full 14 days, even if the test is negative. This person also attended Woolworths, Crows Nest on Monday July 27 between 10.30 am and 11.00am, but at this stage, other customers and staff at the store have been identified as "casual contacts", which means that they should monitor for symptoms and get tested if they feel unwell. Darlo Bar in Darlinghurst has closed for deep-cleaning and will reopen tomorrow.

Today, Friday, July 31, marks the first day that the number of cases recorded in a 24-hour reporting period has risen above 20 since Monday, July 20. Queensland will be closing its border to residents of and visitors to Greater Sydney at 1am on Saturday, August 1. Earlier this afternoon, the ACT issued new travel advice to its residents to only travel to Greater Sydney for "absolutely essential reasons".

Get the full, rolling list of venues (currently, more than 40 in total) as updated by NSW Health here.

Health advice in NSW now recommends wearing a face mask in public. Here's how to make your own no-sew face mask at home.

