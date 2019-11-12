National Parklands across Greater Sydney closed due to 'catastrophic' fire risk

Due to the extreme fire conditions across New South Wales today, many of the state’s national parks are closed to the public, including several in the Greater Sydney Area. A total fire ban (including the use of solid fuel barbecues) is in effect across all National Parks, statewide.

Today’s fire status is catastrophic, for the first time in Greater Sydney history, due to long-term drought, recent hot weather and today’s high winds. Berowra Valley National Park north of Hornsby, Ku-ring-gai Chase National Park by the Northern Beaches, Sydney Harbour National Park on the North Shore, Dharawal National Park and Nature Reserve, Kamay Botany Bay National Park, Marramarra National Park and Royal National Park south of Sydney are among the local national parklands that are closed today, due to the likelihood of bushfires. Blue Mountains National Park is also closed.

A full list of parklands that are closed today, as well as safety information and advice about bushfires, can be found on the National Parks website.