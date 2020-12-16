No New Year's plans? Book a boat on Sydney's harbour

You can countdown to the New Year on land any year – why not make 2020 the one you wave goodbye to while floating on the high waters of Sydney's harbour? If you haven't got your NYE plans sorted yet – firstly, same – but secondly, you might want to round up some friends and book out a luxurious sea vessel. There are still a bunch that haven't been nabbed up yet for the New Year – and some of them have pretty sweet deals going.

Tiger 3 is a catamaran that you can book for NYE for $345 per person – as long as you round up 40 mates, that is. It's a little less of an eye-watering cost when you consider that you can bring your own food and drinks onboard. Ahoy, mateys. The MV Salute is a sleek and swanky motor cruiser for a more intimate affair – it's $708 per person for 12 people (and yes, you can BYO nibbles and booze). Check out the Woorabinda for groups up to 20 (its $525 per person for that number), or for ultimate status symbol, the One World superyacht is a head-turner: it's an outrageous $1800 per person for 50 people, but you won't be worrying about a thing, because you'll be fully catered for with top notch food, drinks and even a DJ. Now, there's a decent vantage point for the fireworks.

Check out more boats online.

