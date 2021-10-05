Sydney
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Dining on the street at Bills Surry Hills
Photograph: Jes Lindsay

Now Perrottet is the NSW premier, the state could begin reopening sooner than planned

Your first weekend out of lockdown could be sooner than you think

https://media.timeout.com/images/105820783/image.jpg
Written by
Maxim Boon
Advertising

October 11 has been circled on the calendars of fully vaccinated people in NSW since it was named by the former premier Gladys Berejiklian as the date lockdown restrictions could begin easing. However, following Berejiklian’s resignation in the wake of corruption allegations and an ICAC investigation, it was unclear if the reopening strategy would be upheld by her successor.

On Tuesday, October 5, the state’s new premier, former treasurer Dominic Perrottet, was confirmed by the NSW parliament, and now it seems he may tweak the reopening plans he inherited. In an interview with the Sydney Morning Herald, Perrottet suggested the reopening date – sometimes referred to as ‘Freedom Day’ – could be brought forward to October 8. The state is set to reach the 70 per cent fully vaccinated target by Wednesday, October 6, and 90 per cent of adults over 16 in the state will have received at least one dose of a vaccine by October 7. 

Daily cases have been steadily decreasing over the past week, the state recording 608 new cases on October 5 – the lowest daily tally since August 16.

However, at a press conference following his parliamentary confirmation, Perrottot said that he would continue to follow the three-phase plan to reopen the state, although he hinted that he would be discussing the possibility of reopening sooner following a meeting with health minister Brad Hazzard and the NSW Health team on the afternoon of October 5. Perrottet said as a former treasurer, he was acutely aware of the economic imperative of reopening in a safe and sustainable way, adding that (beyond the appointment of a new deputy premier, Stuart Ayres) there would be no cabinet reshuffle until lockdown had been completely lifted and some degree of normal life restored.

Stay up to date with every development in the NSW lockdown. Bookmark the Time Out Sydney news hub.

Share the story

Latest news

    Advertising

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site map
    © 2021 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.