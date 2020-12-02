NSW announces major easing of restrictions from Monday

Speaking at a press conference today, NSW premier Gladys Berejiklian gave us all a reason for more festive cheer as she announced the further easing of restrictions in the state. As NSW records its 25th day of no new community transmissions, a whole host of changes are set to be made from Monday, December 7.

The world as a whole has become pretty used to being like the town from Footloose, but from Monday, we in NSW will officially allowed be let our freak flags fly on a dancefloor again – as long as there's only 50 movers and shakers at one time. The four-square-metre rule, which has limited capacity numbers significantly for venues, especially smaller, independently owned ones, will be expanded to only require two square metres of space for each patron at a venue – except for nightclubs and gyms, that is.

For those who miss having a drink at the bar in the sun, you'll be able to stand in a venue with a drink again – though only outdoors in the fresh air. If Sydney's weather keeps up, that's where we'll be heading anyway. Another big change is the cap on outdoor ticketed events, which has been raised to 5,000. Other outdoor events, like a picnic or a family barbecue, will have an upper limit of 100 (up from the previous 50). Weddings and funerals, indoor or outdoor, will no longer have a limit on the number of attendees allowed.

It's all welcome news in time for the holiday season. See you on the dancefloor.

Want more? Keep up to date with the latest city news here.