NSW has just recorded its lowest daily case numbers in more than a month

On Monday, September 27, New South Wales recorded 787 new locally acquired cases in the previous 24 hour reporting period. This is the first time the daily case numbers have dipped below 800 since August 23. Sadly, the daily tally also included 12 Covid related deaths.

While the numbers are typically lower earlier in the week, this is still promising news as the new case numbers have typically sat at around 1,000 cases and higher. Today state premier Gladys Berejiklian has also announced the state’s three-stage reopening plan, with restrictions starting to be eased in earnest from October 11, when NSW should reach 70 per cent double vaccinated.

More than 60 per cent of the adult population over the age of 16 are now fully vaccinated, with 85.5 per cent of the population having received at least one dose. However, while it was a good news day for people who are vaccinated, the premier said the day's briefing would not be welcome news for those deliberately dodging the jab. Unvaccinated people will have to wait until December 1 for post-lockdown freedoms although they will be allowed to attend places of worship once 80 per cent of the population is fully vaccinated. Berejiklian emplored more people in NSW to come forward for vaccination, but also pitched a hopeful tone about the state exiting the pandemic in December, saying "We will need to open up eventually. Why not for Christmas?"

