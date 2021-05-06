NSW has new restrictions on mask-wearing, dancing and people gathering in the home

NSW premier Gladys Berejiklian has announced the reintroduction of health restrictions across the Greater Sydney area to remain in place for three days, from 5pm today, May 6 until midnight on Monday, May 10.

The ban on dancing and singing in public venues, which was recently lifted, will come back into effect. This includes places of worship and entertainment venues, but excludes weddings (however the government recommends that no more than 20 people are on a dancefloor even at weddings). Private gatherings in a home will be restricted to a maximum of 20 guests. You'll also be required to wear a mask on public transport, if you go to the supermarket, or if you're attending an indoor event.

The restrictions come after the first new local case in months was identified on May 5 and a further local case was diagnosed today, May 6. However, the premier made clear that they are precautionary measures, and not intended to derail the ordinary course of most people's weekends – especially as Mother's Day falls on this Sunday, May 9. Capacity limits have not been affected, and venues are able to keep operating at 100 per cent capacity.

"We’re saying go about your normal business," she said. "Enjoy Mother’s Day. Enjoy what you do normally, enjoy what you do normally. The main bit of care is in relation to mask wearing and how many people you welcome to your home." She urged people to get tested if they have visited an affected venue or are displaying even with the mildest of symptoms, and to not participate in social activities if they were displaying any such symptoms. A list of affected venues is available on the NSW Health website.