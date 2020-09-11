NSW Health urges patrons of 51 more Sydney venues to isolate and get tested

Hundreds of Sydneysiders have been urged to self-isolate and seek testing

NSW Health has identified 51 venues located all over Sydney, from the city’s western suburbs all the way to the east coast, where recently diagnosed cases might have infected other Sydneysiders. The list includes restaurants, pubs, gyms, churches and a medical centre, and health authorities are urging anyone who has attended some of these locations on specific dates (listed below) to self-isolate and seek testing immediately.

If you have attended any of the following venues on the specified times and dates you are considered a ‘close contact’ and should self-isolate and request testing immediately.

The Crocodile Farm Hotel in Ashfield, between 5.30-6.30pm on September 4

New Shanghai Night restaurant in Ashfield, between 6.30-8pm on September 4

Paperboy Café in Concord, between 10am-noon on September 6

Plus Fitness in Epping, between 9-10.15am on September 5

New Brighton Golf Club in Moorebank, between 6.15pm-midnight on August 28

It’s Time for Thai restaurant in Newtown, between 5-8pm on August 28

Kuleto’s Cocktail Bar in Newtown, between 6.30-9.30pm on August 28

Oatlands Golf Club, anyone who attended the ‘Bavarian Night Dinner’ in the Bistro on Bettington main dining room.

Four in Hand Pub in Paddington, between 6.30-10pm on August 26

Albion Hotel in Parramatta, between 8.15-11.15pm on September 5

Life in the Spirit Ministry in Prestons, between 12.30-2.30pm on August 30

Fitness First in Randwick, between 10am-2pm on August 30, 11am-4pm on August 31, or 8am-12pm on September 1

Hyde Park Medical Centre in Central Sydney, on either August 24 or September 5

Anyone who attended the following venues on the specified dates should monitor themselves for symptoms and seek testing and self-isolated if any develop.

Chemist Warehouse in Balmain on August 28

Alide in North Strathfield on September 1

Woolworths in Balmain on August 27

Balmain Community Pharmacy on August 31

Bunnings Warehouse in Padstow on August 27

Fitness First Bondi Junction on August 31

God’s Power Ministries Heckenberg in Prestons on August 30

Charles St Kitchen in Putney on September 5

Quality Suites in Camperdown on August 29

Rydges Hotel in Camperdown on August 29

Carslaw Building toilets, University of Sydney in Camperdown on August 28

Rosebery Post Shop on August 26

Rouse Hill Town Centre including Target on September 5

Gram Café and Pancakes in Chatswood on August 27

Sushi Rio in Chatswood on August 27

Chatswood Westfield on August 27

Stanhope Gardens Shopping Centre, including Kmart, on September 7

Coles, St Ives Shopping Centre on August 28

Clovelly Hotel on September 5

Croydon Park Pharmacy on September 3

Metro Fuel in Greystanes on August 27

Virgin Active Margaret Street in Sydney CBD on August 26

Leaf Café and Co in Lidcombe

Missing Spoon Café in Wahroonga on September 5

The Railway Hotel in Liverpool on September 4

Warriewood Square Shopping Centre, including Kmart, Coles, Aldi and the food court, on August 29

Maroubra Fitness First on September 5

Big Bun in Merrylands on August 27

Stockland in Merrylands on August 29

The Eastern Suburbs Legion Club on August 28, or September 1-6

Newtown BWS on King Street on August 28

Newtown Train Station on August 28

Off Ya Tree Clothing on August 28

Eastwood Ryde Netball Association on September 5

Macquarie Shopping Centre in North Ryde, including the food course, Coco Tea, Myer, Time Zone and Tommy Gun’s Barbershop on September 5

Mater Clinic in Wollstonecraft on August 28

China Doll Restaurant on September 3

