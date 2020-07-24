NSW sets new record for tests performed in 24 hours as authorities race to curb outbreak

In the 24-hour reporting period between July 22 to 23, 36,169 people in NSW were tested, setting a new record for the most tests performed in a day in the state. This figure is almost 12,000 more people than in the previous 24-hour period. The previous record was 27,722 tests in the reporting period between July 17 and 18.

Only seven new cases were identified during the reporting period and all of these were linked to known outbreaks. This is the first time the daily case tally has been in single digits since July 9.

However, health officials warned NSW residents not to drop their guard. There are currently three active clusters in New South Wales, with 56 cases linked to the Crossroads Hotel in Casula, 52 cases linked to the Thai Rock restaurant in Wetherill Park, and eight cases linked to the Soldier’s Club in Batemans Bay in the state’s south.

Authorities are scrambling to curb the recent increase in cases in NSW as the situation in neighbouring Victoria continues to deteriorate. New regulations for hospitality venues to ensure they are complying with health guidelines have come into effect today. The minister for customer service, Victor Dominello, said that inspectors would be out in force across Sydney this weekend to ensure eateries, pubs and bars were abiding by the rules. All venues must allow for physical distancing and must take the contact information of all patrons before allowing them service.

He encouraged people to report businesses that are breaking these guidelines by calling Service New South Wales on 13 77 88, or by registering a complaint on the Service NSW website.





Time Out’s Love Local campaign is supporting local food, drink and culture businesses in Sydney. Find out how you can help save the places that make our city great.

Share the story