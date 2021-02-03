NSW venues likely to be able to double their capacity by Friday

In a press conference today, NSW premier Gladys Berejiklian hinted that restrictions on hospitality venues in the state are likely to ease further by the end of the week.



Currently, venues in NSW have to adhere to the four-square-metre rule, which limits the number of occupants in venues such that there is four square metres of space allotted to each of them. Today, NSW recorded its 17th day with no local transmissions of the virus. Berejiklian stated today that, as long as things continue smoothly for the remainder of the week, venues would soon only need to allow two square metres of space between occupants. This would mean a doubling of capacity for venues across the state.



Last week, the premier announced that 30 people would be allowed into a home, and capacity limits on weddings and funerals would be lifted.

