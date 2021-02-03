SydneyChange city
Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Long table dinner at Parramatta Lanes 2016
Photograph: Supplied

NSW venues likely to be able to double their capacity by Friday

The premier foreshadowed eased restrictions at the end of the week, if things continue smoothly

By
Divya Venkataraman
In a press conference today, NSW premier Gladys Berejiklian hinted that restrictions on hospitality venues in the state are likely to ease further by the end of the week.

Currently, venues in NSW have to adhere to the four-square-metre rule, which limits the number of occupants in venues such that there is four square metres of space allotted to each of them. Today, NSW recorded its 17th day with no local transmissions of the virus. Berejiklian stated today that, as long as things continue smoothly for the remainder of the week, venues would soon only need to allow two square metres of space between occupants. This would mean a doubling of capacity for venues across the state. 

Last week, the premier announced that 30 people would be allowed into a home, and capacity limits on weddings and funerals would be lifted.

