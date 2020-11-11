SydneyChange city
Subscribe
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Woman standing in a pink lake
Photograph: Supplied/PLT

One of South Australia's famous pink lakes will turn into a runway for a day

The show will feature models strutting by Lake MacDonnell in the western Eyre Peninsula

By
Divya Venkataraman
Advertising

If this year has shown us anything, it's that there's a whole lot going on in our very own backyards – be that quite literally, when our yard fences were the furtherest we ventured in the first weeks of lockdown, or more broadly, as we saddle up to explore the country as border restrictions lift around us.

Now, fashion label PrettyLittleThing is also planning to take advantage of Australia's natural beauty by choosing one of its unreal, unusual natural wonders as a setting for its next runway show. On November 19, South Australia's Lake McDonnell will be the site of a socially distanced fashion show, set against the striking backdrop of the fairy floss hued lake. The runway is being created by a production agency called We Are Komodo and the show will feature internationally recognised faces – like First Nations model Samantha Harris, the Kenyan-born, Adelaide-raised Agi Akur, New Zealander Georgia Fowler and more. The beats are all-Aussie, too, with DJ Tigerlily and ultimate cool girl Tkay Maidza taking the musical reins. 

Watch the livestreamed show online on Youtube or Instagram at 3pm on Thursday, November 19. 

Share the story

Latest news

    Advertising

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site map
    © 2020 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.