One of South Australia's famous pink lakes will turn into a runway for a day

If this year has shown us anything, it's that there's a whole lot going on in our very own backyards – be that quite literally, when our yard fences were the furtherest we ventured in the first weeks of lockdown, or more broadly, as we saddle up to explore the country as border restrictions lift around us.

Now, fashion label PrettyLittleThing is also planning to take advantage of Australia's natural beauty by choosing one of its unreal, unusual natural wonders as a setting for its next runway show. On November 19, South Australia's Lake McDonnell will be the site of a socially distanced fashion show, set against the striking backdrop of the fairy floss hued lake. The runway is being created by a production agency called We Are Komodo and the show will feature internationally recognised faces – like First Nations model Samantha Harris, the Kenyan-born, Adelaide-raised Agi Akur, New Zealander Georgia Fowler and more. The beats are all-Aussie, too, with DJ Tigerlily and ultimate cool girl Tkay Maidza taking the musical reins.

Watch the livestreamed show online on Youtube or Instagram at 3pm on Thursday, November 19.