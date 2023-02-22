Sydney
Uluru in Australia
Photograph: Benny Marty / Shutterstock.com

Pack your bags: You can fly to Uluru from Sydney for just $99

Fly fast though, the deal will end on Saturday

Written by
Jade Solomon
Book in your annual leave, pack your bags and get ready to make the most of these dazzling deals: Jetstar has just released bargain tickets to the Northern Territory from Sydney (and other major Australian cities), from just $99. You'll want to get in quick though, as the Treat Yourself deal only runs until 11.59pm on Saturday, February 25. 

The unmissable offer is available for select fares and travel periods between May and June 2023, which not only happens to be the dry season, but also coincides with a number of exciting events and installations across the Top End and Red Centre including two new experiences: Wintjiri Wiru and Light Towers.

Wintjiri Wiris a spectacular laser light and sound show featuring more than 1,000 drones set against the stunning backdrop of Uluru. The immersive experience combines ancient Anangu storytelling with modern technology, and it will be the first time a drone and laser experience of this magnitude is performed on a regular basis anywhere in the world. 

Bruce Munro’s much anticipated Light Towers installation at Kings Canyon (just a few hours' drive from Uluru) launches on April 1 and is set to take visitors on an all-encapsulating aural and visual journey. The artist behind the highly acclaimed Field of Light exhibition is sure to wow again with 69 two-metre towers that reflect different colours in response to music.

Make the most of these incredible deals and jam-pack as many of the Northern Territory's must-do experiences into your trip, including the native-inspired Tali Wiru dinner under the stars, mesmerising sunrise segway tours and educational and immersive Aboriginal culture tours. The Bassinthegrass festival, featuring the likes of Tones and I, Angus and Julia Stone, Amy Shark and Baker Boy, plus the Taste of Kakadu festival, are also both happening during the Jetstar travel period. 

There's never been a better time to check out the heart and soul of Australia. Book now for deals to Darwin and Uluru.

Headed to Darwin? This is our guide to all the very best things to do, see and eat once you're there. 

And you might as well go and check out Kakadu while you're there. You won't regret it. 

