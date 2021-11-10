Parking woes, be gone! This clever app helps you find places to park all over Sydney

It’s a tale as old as time. You've driven into the city or to the beach, but goddammit, can you find a bloody parking spot? Of course not. After you’ve spent 30 minutes cruising around hoping beyond hope for a space to appear, you end up parking miles away from your intended destination. If that little scenario has you triggered, we have some good news for you. Two new services have been added to the NSW government’s Park’n’Pay app that could be game-changers in the eternal quest for parking in Sydney.

Users of the app can now access Parkhound, an AirBnB style directory that allows members of the public to locate vacant driveways that you claim as parking spots. It has more than 18,000 listed across Sydney, where you can drop your car off either for a few hours or on a long-term lease. The details of vacant parking spots are updated in real-time, so you can always count on the space you book being accessible, although bookings need to be approved by the parking space’s host, so advanced notice is recommended.

Electric vehicle drivers can also take advantage of the Park’n’Pay app’s new access to the Chargefox network of 130 charging stations, ensuring you can plug in while you’re out and about. You can download the Park'n'Pay app here.

