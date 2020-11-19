SydneyChange city
People sitting watching fireworks at New Years Ever at Parramatt
Photograph: Supplied/Discover Parramatta

Parramatta's New Year's Eve fireworks are cancelled for this year

Instead, the City of Parramatta will kick off 2021 with a special summer concert series

By
Divya Venkataraman
Advertising

New Year's Eve won't be quite the same in Parramatta without the fireworks this year, but the City of Parramatta council has decided to pull the pin on festivities due to current restrictions making the show 'not feasible'. But fear not, there are alternate party plans in the works, including an exciting new concert series set to take place around the Parramatta CBD at the start of 2021.

Lord mayor Bob Dwyer said, “While it’s disappointing that we won’t be holding our New Year’s Eve event and fireworks this year, we are working on an exciting alternative way to celebrate. The City of Parramatta will be presenting a fantastic series of concerts at unique locations across the City in January, encouraging people safely back into the Parramatta CBD with some incredible live music performances.”

He added, “We have been working closely with the NSW Government and relevant authorities to find a way we can deliver smaller-scale events over a few weeks where people can come together in a COVID-safe way. The summer concert series will also be a boon for local businesses, who need our continued support after a tough year.” 

We'll share details as soon as they're announced. Check back for the latest. 

In the meantime, there are 1,000 gigs happening around NSW. Get around it. 

