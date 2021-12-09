Perrottet urges ‘optimism’ as Omicron clusters are linked to harbour cruise and Bondi hostel

NSW premier Dominic Perrottet has called for “confidence, hope and optimism” as cases of the concerning new Omicron variant continue to rise in Sydney. There are now 42 confirmed cases in NSW, including eight reported on December 9 linked to a ‘90s dance party cruise that took place on Sydney Harbour on Friday, December 3. All the attendees of the cruise have been informed and asked to isolate while testing continues.

A backpacker hostel in Bondi was also put into lockdown on the afternoon of December 9 after a confirmed Omicron case was diagnosed in a guest staying there. Noah’s Bondi Backpackers has been cordoned off with police tape and multiple medical staff in PPE have been on site conducting tests.

The Delta strain continues to be the dominant variant in Sydney, and cases in the city and metropolitan suburbs are on the rise, due to transmission at end-of-year and Christmas parties at restaurants, pubs and clubs, NSW health has said. On December 10, NSW reported 516 new cases, the highest daily total since October 9. However, despite the increase in cases, hospitalisations and deaths remain low. Between December 4-10, six deaths were recorded in NSW, and at the time of publication, just 24 people were in intensive care. Of the 1,471 people infected with Covid who have been admitted to the ICU since the Delta outbreak began on June 21, only 4.2 per cent have been fully vaccinated. NSW remains the most vaccinated state in the country, having administered 6,536,729 doses of vaccine to date, with 93 per cent of the adult population now fully vaccinated and 94.7 per cent having received at least one dose.

As yet, there have been no changes announced to the planned lifting of health restrictions on unvaccinated people in NSW, which come into effect from December 15. From this date, vaccination certificates will no longer be required for entry into hospitality and retail venues. However, NSW Health has urged people who have even mild symptoms not to attend gatherings or have visitors to their homes, as well as recommending that Sydneysiders consider holding their festive celebrations outside.

