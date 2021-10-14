Phase two of the recovery roadmap will kick in on October 18, one week ahead of schedule

However, regional travel will not be possible until November 1

The rapid uptake of the vaccine in NSW has allowed the state to reach a crucial milestone in its recovery a full week earlier than planned. Phase two of the ‘roadmap to freedom’, which is triggered when 80 per cent of adults over the age of 16 are fully vaccinated, will kick in from October 18, rather than the previously projected date of October 25. The state is expected to reach the 80 per cent target by Sunday October 17.

To celebrate reaching this high bar of vaccination, the Sydney Opera House will be illuminated on the evening of October 18 with images of the state’s frontline health workers, premier Perrottet said.

So, what freedoms will be available to fully vaccinated people from October 18? Here's what we know:

Distancing rules and capacity limits for hospitality, retail and personal services venues and major outdoor recreation facilities remain the same as per the rules above, however, you will be able to enjoy a drink standing in a bar or pub.

Nightclubs can reopen, but dancing will not be permitted.

Schools will also be allowed to reopen from October 25.

Community sport involving more than five fully vaccinated adults will be allowed to recommence.

Private gatherings in a residence will be allowed up to 20 guests, so long as all adults present are fully vaccinated, and up to 50 vaccinated guests can gather outside.

Controlled ticketed seated events can host up to 3,000 attendees, but large venues will be able to apply for special exemptions to host up to 5,000 people at controlled outdoor events, depending on their Covid-safe plans.

Unvaccinated people will be allowed to attend a place of worship, but this is the only public setting they will be allowed to enter beyond those already outlined under the current lockdown rules.

All limits on guest numbers for weddings and funerals will also be lifted, but they will need to conform to the venue's four-square-metre rules and all guests must be fully vaccinated.

Working from home recommendations remain the same, but those who are required to work in an office setting will no longer be required to wear a mask indoors. Staff in hospitality settings will still be required to wear a mask.

However, regional travel around NSW, which had been part of the phase two freedoms of the roadmap, will now be delayed until November 1, to allow communities in the regions to reach higher levels of vaccination.

