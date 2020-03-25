Pick up a book bundle based on your personality from this Hornsby bookstore

If, like the majority of Australians at present, you’ve found yourself with an abundance of free time on your hands, you might be pondering which books to read while you wait out the Covid-19 pandemic. And yet, with such a dizzying number of page-turners to choose from, narrowing down your reading list can be a daunting challenge.

This is a struggle the folks at quirky secondhand store the Bookplate in Hornsby know all too well. So, to help you find the novels you never knew you needed, staff have cooked up an innovative solution: a personality test. Answer just six simple questions – nothing too personal, more self-reflective than overly invasive – and you’ll be matched with a bundle of five to seven pre-loved books that precisely meet your individual interests, all for just $50. Staff will even deliver your haul directly to your door, for free, anywhere in Australia.

Your perfectly matched reads will be hand-selected by the Bookplate’s owner, Tanya Kurukulasuriya, who has been running this stalwart store on Peats Ferry Road with her father, Gerard, for more than 15 years. And these won’t be just any old paperbacks you end up with. The store boasts a stock of secondhand books, 35,000 strong, so you’re more than likely to end up with a rare treasure that you just won’t find in the average book shop.

However, should you wish to be a little more hands-on with your next book purchase, the Bookplate is also offering a ‘Pay & Go’ service, perfect for these physically distanced times in which we live. Simply find a book from the selection displayed outside – individual books are priced between $2 and $5, or you can opt for a pre-packed book box for $10 – and leave your money at the window provided, so you don’t need to interact with another person directly.

The Bookplate will also be giving away free books – still perfect for reading, but a little too worn for resale – during the Covid-19 crisis, so no matter what your financial circumstance may be, you can get your hands on a good read.