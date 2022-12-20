Pools will be popping up around Sydney to make the west more swimmable

SYDNEY WATER; new swim sites across Western Sydney as part of the Urban Plunge Sydney campaign..

Eleven pop-up pools will bring sweet, splashy relief to Western Sydney, as part of a Sydney Water project called Urban Plunge. The first of these pools has opened at Andrew Campbell Reserve in the Prospect Reservoir Parklands.

Prospect’s pop-up pool site has been designed so you can spend the whole day there. Lounge on deck chairs, have a picnic while keeping an eye out for kangaroos, grab lunch from one of the food trucks, challenge someone to a game of ping-pong, and watch the kids play at the playground once they’re waterlogged.

There’s a deep pool, a splash pool for littler ones, lifeguards on hand, and entry is free. You just have to make sure to book yourself a spot, here.

From Boxing Day onwards, it will be open seven days a week, throughout January. And if there’s enough demand, it could become a permanent fixture.

While the focus at the moment is Western Sydney, this project eventually plans to bring swimming sites to other parts of Sydney, including Barangaroo, Pyrmont, Lilyfield and Putney. The vision is that one day, everyone in Greater Sydney will only be a 30-minute drive from a swim site.