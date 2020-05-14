Put down the baby cheeses, there's a new 'Kath and Kim' colouring book in town

If ever there were a time for these car-donnay slinging, true-blue suburban lasses to re-enter the zeitgeist, right about now would be nice. A Melbourne-based artist and designer, Chloe Pisani, has created a new colouring and activity book featuring the inimitable Kath, Kim, and of course, their trusty sidekicks – and it's available for download online for just $8. For that price, you'll still have cash left over for some footy franks.

So what kind of activities will you be able to engage in alongside your favourite hornbags? The kit features two paper dolls, a maze, four colouring pages, and even a word-find. If you're able to pay more, there's an option to donate. Check out more of Chloe's work on her Instagram account – aside from pop culture-relevant colouring books, she also makes jewellery, stickers, enamel pins and funky t-shirts.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chloe Pisani (@cactvs_au) on Apr 17, 2020 at 1:34am PDT

Get on it, you foxy morons.

Also, Dulwich Hill's 'Sausage Queen' is now selling tinnies of her famous craft beer.

Create your own user feedback survey

Share the story