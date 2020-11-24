Queensland will open to Sydneysiders on December 1

In extremely welcome (and long awaited) news from the Sunshine State, Queensland premier Annastacia Palaszczuk announced on Tuesday, November 24 that the state would open to all of New South Wales from December 1.

It follows NSW recording a 17th consecutive day of no local virus cases. A previously recorded 'mystery' case was also recently linked back to the Liverpool cluster, which makes for a full 31 days of no unlinked cases in NSW. This thoroughly clears the bar that Queensland had previously set for opening to NSW: that of 28 days of no new cases that could not be traced to another case.

After Victoria recorded a day with zeros across the board, with no new cases, deaths or even currently active cases, Palaszczuk stated that a decision on the Queensland and Victoria border would be announced on Wednesday, November 25 – but noted that "everything is looking very, very good, very positive" for the borders to open with Victoria on the same day as NSW.