Queer culture exhibition Friendship is a Way of Life goes online

Anyone with even a passing knowledge of queer communities will know how impossible it is to prevent their rainbows from shining. No matter what rot the world chooses to throw at them, gurrrrl, they ain't giving up. So when the current lockdown scenario sideswiped UNSW Galleries' Friendship as a Way of Life exhibition, there was no way this curation of fabulousness was sashaying away.

While the physical opening has been pushed back until November, Forms of Being Together repurposes this celebration of queer kinship – platonic, romantic, sexual and otherwise – online. You can check it out on galleries' Instagram and website.

Galleries director José Da Silva says: “During this period of uncertainty, artists help us gain greater appreciation and awareness of support structures and human interaction – of meeting, touching and finding mutual understanding. This project offers insight from 20 LGBTQI+ artists and communities on the creation of alternative networks of support and kinship through creative and resourceful means.”

Opened by Mother Inferior of the Sisters of the Order of Perpetual Indulgence Sydney, she performed ‘Exorcism for Healing the World’ online. Casting out demons including, “lack of government support for the arts community,” Mother also welcomed in blessed spirits to fill the space the demons vacated, like inspiration for artists in lockdown, and a wish for subsidised art supplies.

New content will be posted weekly until such time as Friendship as a Way of Life can open its doors for reals. In the meantime, New York-based trans activist and writer ALOK (pictured above) will offer artistic insights on camera, while DJ Gemma will trace Australia’s underground queer dance scene. Illustrated talk series ‘Flesh Meet’ covers off everything from lesbian collectives to the leather scene via intergenerational kinship within Indigenous communities. In the coming weeks, Macon Reed’s immersive installation 'Eulogy for the Dyke Bar' will work its way into the digital space.

So while you can’t show up in person as yet, you can still support the LGBTIQ+ artists involved with your fierce digital footprint.

