We’ve ‘Still got a Long Way to Go’ until the ‘Good Times’, when we can rock out with Australia’s favourite imported Scotsman and ‘Working Class Man’, the one and only Jimmy Barnes.

The current uncertainty around border restrictions Australia-wide means the legendary singer has had to postpone his upcoming stadium sensation, the Flesh And Blood Tour. Originally due to kick off this month, it has now pushed back until the spring. Assuming we’re in a better place by then, he’ll storm the glorious surrounds of the State Theatre on September 8 and 9. The first date is already sold out, so you’ll need to get in quick smart to grab yourself a ticket for the second sure-to-be sensational night here. You can grab yourself a copy of the new Flesh and Blood album here.

“I would rather be on stage than nearly anywhere else in the world, but I would never want to endanger any of our Australian music fans,” Barnes says. “I didn’t want to postpone and postpone, week after week, so we’ve moved the shows back by a month or so. I hope we get on top of this by then and we can all celebrate live music together again.”

